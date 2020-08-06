Opinion: Don't let the Black Lives Matter mob take our freedom

To the editor:
Whose lives really matter? What about all of the people, children, and police officers, Black and white, who have been shot during these “riots” by “peaceful” protesters? Where is the outrage for these deaths? You know the answer to that. It only counts if it is the police who are doing the shooting — justified or not. Because those victims were all “saints” and were shot just because they were Black. Murder rate is up in New York, Chicago and all major cities over last year. And they want to defund the police departments. Insanity. They also want to enforce wearing masks. So, who is going to enforce wearing masks if there are no police? It will be the Democrats. The Black Lives Matter mob has no idea what they are doing. They are tearing down statues of people who were liberating the Blacks, and destroying cities and government buildings. And the Democrat leadership, Nancy Pelosi, sits idly by and says nothing — “I don’t care about statues” or, our history apparently, “people will do what they will do." When are government officials going to take back the country from these mobs and thugs? If any of them agree with defunding the police, they should not be allowed to have their own security — private or public — either. Live by your own rules and see how that works for you. Welcome to Venezuela.
Just consider our wonderful country under the control of Pelosi, Bernie, AOC, Ilhan Omar — are you kidding me — and their ilk. Because they are who will be in charge if poor Joe gets elected. God forbid. Open borders, open jails a tanked economy, abolish the police and the Electoral College. So the fringes — California and New York — would run our world. And forget free speech unless you agree with them. They are already blacklisting companies who stand up for Trump. What country are we living in? Just think about all of the beautiful young people who have died for this country in countless wars to fight fascism. And here we are losing our freedoms.
I can’t understand how anyone with even a modicum of intelligence could think of voting Democrat. We live in the best country on earth and should the democrats take over, I am afraid we will not be able to recognize the U.S. Think people, please. President Trump may have some rough edges, but there is no question that he loves this country and its people and is trying to do the best he can under the worst circumstances. He has gotten no help from the Democrats and they have done nothing but obstruct, investigate and fabricate lies since he was elected. I wonder which of the Democrats could withstand the scrutiny he has put up with — not one I would bet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. All lives matter.
God Bless President Trump and the United States. Don’t let them win — we will all suffer.
Nancy Swatek,
Lake Geneva
