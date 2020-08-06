Opinion: Don't let the Black Lives Matter mob take our freedom

To the editor:

Whose lives really matter? What about all of the people, children, and police officers, Black and white, who have been shot during these “riots” by “peaceful” protesters? Where is the outrage for these deaths? You know the answer to that. It only counts if it is the police who are doing the shooting — justified or not. Because those victims were all “saints” and were shot just because they were Black. Murder rate is up in New York, Chicago and all major cities over last year. And they want to defund the police departments. Insanity. They also want to enforce wearing masks. So, who is going to enforce wearing masks if there are no police? It will be the Democrats. The Black Lives Matter mob has no idea what they are doing. They are tearing down statues of people who were liberating the Blacks, and destroying cities and government buildings. And the Democrat leadership, Nancy Pelosi, sits idly by and says nothing — “I don’t care about statues” or, our history apparently, “people will do what they will do." When are government officials going to take back the country from these mobs and thugs? If any of them agree with defunding the police, they should not be allowed to have their own security — private or public — either. Live by your own rules and see how that works for you. Welcome to Venezuela.