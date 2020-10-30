Opinion: Face it, Republicans, your candidate is a liar and a failure

To the editor:
This is directed at my Republican friends.
Please don’t vote for Donald Trump.
His actions during the first debate should be reason enough.
Fox News tried to blame the fiasco on Joe Biden. Others are blaming Chris Wallace.
The debacle, the embarrassment, the combativeness can only be blamed on our current president.
He couldn’t even abide by the debate rules his campaign accepted. It’s no wonder. The debate and the recent coverage of his taxes showed him to be a bully, a liar and a fraud. And his not-so-vague backing of white supremacy is appalling.
Ask yourself: Is this the man you want as our president?
His name calling and insults have no place in American politics. His lack of civility has encouraged uncivil people everywhere. And as his former advisor, General John Mattis said, he is the only president who hasn’t even tried to bring the nation together.
He has questioned the legitimacy of the election with no proof and encouraged insurrection.
Support Local Journalism
He is deeply in debt, hardly the “winner” he portrays himself to be.
He’s put us in jeopardy from a pandemic by underperforming in his most basic responsibility — to keep us safe. Many other nations have done more with better results.
He surrounds himself with yes-men and fires those who disagree with him.
He manipulates the political system in ways not envisioned in the nightmares of our forefathers.
And then there’s his many lies — the Washington Post has counted more than 20,000 lies or misleading statements. Perhaps that’s exaggerated but if half of those are true, he’s a liar of enormous proportions. He follows the fascist’s creed — tell a lie enough times and people will believe it, and too many have.
He has people digging deep into the web to find conspiracies that fulfill their beliefs and his. If they dig deep enough, they can find out that science is a hoax, the world is flat and leading Democrats and Tom Hanks, no less, are Satan-worshipping pedophiles.
And he’s turned Harry Truman’s “The Buck Stops Here” credo on its head. Like a child, he doesn’t take responsibility for anything.
Trump has mastered the blame game.
I’m not a huge fan of Joe Biden either. But he’s not a socialist. He’s a moderate and a gentleman. He’ll surround himself with good people.
After the election, we can debate our differences again, agree to disagree and find common ground — things we can’t do in the current environment, the environment that Donald Trump has built.
John Halverson,
Lake Geneva
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!