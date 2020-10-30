Opinion: Face it, Republicans, your candidate is a liar and a failure

To the editor:

This is directed at my Republican friends.

Please don’t vote for Donald Trump.

His actions during the first debate should be reason enough.

Fox News tried to blame the fiasco on Joe Biden. Others are blaming Chris Wallace.

The debacle, the embarrassment, the combativeness can only be blamed on our current president.

He couldn’t even abide by the debate rules his campaign accepted. It’s no wonder. The debate and the recent coverage of his taxes showed him to be a bully, a liar and a fraud. And his not-so-vague backing of white supremacy is appalling.

Ask yourself: Is this the man you want as our president?

His name calling and insults have no place in American politics. His lack of civility has encouraged uncivil people everywhere. And as his former advisor, General John Mattis said, he is the only president who hasn’t even tried to bring the nation together.

He has questioned the legitimacy of the election with no proof and encouraged insurrection.

He is deeply in debt, hardly the “winner” he portrays himself to be.