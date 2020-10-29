Opinion: Federal government deserves credit for acting against coronavirus

To the editor:

In January, the president suspended travel with China. Nancy Pelosi called him a xenophobic and racist for discriminating against the Asian-American community while encouraging people to come to Chinatown. Democrats in both houses tried to rescind all the counties the president had suspended due to large number of people suffering from the virus.

Dr. Fauci said, “the Trump Administration acted very, very early to combat the spread of the virus and the Trump Administration was far from doing nothing.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “What the federal government did working with states was a phenomenal accomplishment.”

The Trump Administration has delivered over 267 million face coverings, 82 million gloves, 42 million surgical masks, and 100 million N95 respirators.

The Trump Administration partnered with the private sector to successfully launch an unprecedented expansion in coronavirus testing. The United States leads the world in testing with more than 100 million tests completed and more than three million available per day.

The federal government launched a historical mobilization of the public and private sectors to secure the US supply chain for critical coronavirus equipment.