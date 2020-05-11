Opinion: First responders deserve better than GOP politics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

I was pleased to read your report on steps that local first responders are taking to protect themselves. If only our representatives in Madison were as concerned.

Republicans in the General Assembly acted to weaken workers compensation protections in the coronavirus relief bill for first responders who become infected. The amended legislation will provide these benefits only to police officers, firefighters and health care workers if they can prove they were exposed to the illness while working on a person diagnosed with the virus.

Imagine the poor first responder who is afflicted, being dragged through a battle with workers comp lawyers while fighting for his or her life, and being asked if they can prove where they were infected. This is not a new tactic — when Republican Bruce Rauner was governor of Illinois, he took a similar approach to workers who were injured.

To all of you first responders, who put your lives on the line to protect us, remember this action taken by GOP members of our state legislature when November comes.

John Perryman,

Williams Bay