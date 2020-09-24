Opinion: Forget party loyalty, and support Katherine Gaulke

To the editor:
Because a candidate has an (R) next to his name, does that person automatically deserve your vote, even if his or her opponent is better qualified?
A comparison of the two candidates running for Representative of District #32:
Tyler August has not completed college and has no professional qualifications to be a representative.
Katherine Gaulke has a doctorate in public service leadership.
August has no work experience outside of politics and lists no association with community groups.
Dr. Gaulke teaches at the college level and actively participates in local community and social service groups.
August has not been accessible to his constituents and has voted against public sentiment 83% of the time. He has also been criticized for not attending town hall meetings and refused to meet with the Delavan-Darien School Board when asked.
Gaulke founded the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and constantly puts herself out in the community, proactively soliciting input on all important issues.
As Speaker Pro Tempore, Rep. August rammed through the Foxconn bill, after which he received thousands of dollars in donations from industries benefiting from the deal. This deal has cost Wisconsin taxpayers anywhere from $300 to $400 million dollars.
Representative August also forced you to vote in person during a pandemic when he filed a lawsuit to stop a voting by mail extension.
If you have been donating to his campaign, you should be aware that Rep. August has been reimbursed with thousands of dollars in donors’ contributions for expenses incurred from trips that appear to have little to do with his duties as your representative of District #32.
Please, before you automatically cast your ballot for someone because they are in your affiliated party, I ask that you consider the question of which candidate will work unselfishly on your behalf while listening to your concerns. Please log on to Dr. Gaulke’s website, Gaulke4assembly.com, to read about her qualifications for the job of representing you in Madison.
Jerry Baccetti,
Town of Geneva
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!