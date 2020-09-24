Opinion: Forget party loyalty, and support Katherine Gaulke

To the editor:

Because a candidate has an (R) next to his name, does that person automatically deserve your vote, even if his or her opponent is better qualified?

A comparison of the two candidates running for Representative of District #32:

Tyler August has not completed college and has no professional qualifications to be a representative.

Katherine Gaulke has a doctorate in public service leadership.

August has no work experience outside of politics and lists no association with community groups.

Dr. Gaulke teaches at the college level and actively participates in local community and social service groups.

August has not been accessible to his constituents and has voted against public sentiment 83% of the time. He has also been criticized for not attending town hall meetings and refused to meet with the Delavan-Darien School Board when asked.

Gaulke founded the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and constantly puts herself out in the community, proactively soliciting input on all important issues.