Opinion: Geneva Lake Manor doing a good job with coronavirus

Around this time, I inquired about obtaining a swab test kit for myself. I was told the facility, at that time, had been informed they were only available to doctors and nurses at the hospital level.

On April 13, our facility was able to secure enough test kits so as to swab every resident and staff member. This was mandatory for staff. If they did not consent to being tested that in essence was their resignation.

The staff arrived daily to meet our needs as though it were any other day. Selflessly adjusting their personal lifestyles to us. Attempting to put their fears aside so as to make us feel comfortable and secure. They have maintained their high spirits to ensure we are able to maintain ours.

That is what your article should have dwelled on, the positive. Your website has the caption, "Local businesses are the heartbeat of our community." With such a caption I would expect you to support local businesses, not attack them viciously. Your article instilled fear. Fortunately, our residents and their families were able to put things in perspective, knowing everything this facility did in hopes of preventing the virus from coming into our building. They also know of all the sacrifices that have been made during this very difficult time to continue to provide top-notch care for its residents. Your article should have generated support and prayers for us.