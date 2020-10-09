Opinion: Give Trump credit for this prison reform measure

To the editor:

The liberal media would have you believe President Trump is a racist that doesn’t care about people of color, yet he is the one who signed the First Step Act that is designed to help former federal prisoners to a better life while reducing the population of the prisons and maintaining public safety.

Presently there are 155,746 people in federal prisons with 40 percent of the inmates being Black while they represent 13.40 percent of the population of the county. Native Americans are 2.50% and 1.30%, whites, 58% and 76.5 including Hispanics and Asians 1.50% and 5.9 of total population.

Seven percent of the prisoner are women with one in four being pregnant. Eighty-four percent of the women in federal prisons were living with their minor children before being incarcerated, compared to 55 percent of the men.

The First Step Act requires the Attorney General to develop a risk and assessment system to assess the antisocial risks and determine the situation or place that would cause criminal behavior.

They would also help the former prisoner to obtain federal and state benefits including the obtaining of identifications such as a Social Security card, driver’s license and birth certificates.