Opinion: Government should get tougher on 'Stay At Home' violators

To the editor:
People must follow non-essential travel rules.
As I write this on March 30, it may not be seen in the paper until April 8. I am hoping Gov. Evers will strengthen the current stay at home orders sooner rather than later. Every state bordering Wisconsin has similar stay at home orders for non-essential travel.
A majority of the counties in northern Wisconsin are requesting persons with seasonal houses/cabins to not come up, and likely spread the COVID-19 virus. Studies show a person may be asymptomatic thus continuing to unknowingly spread the virus for 7 to 14 days before feeling ill.
I believe Gov. Evers should double the fine to $500 for a violation of the non-essential travel order and STRICTLY enforce it. This means if you have out of state license plates your chances of being ticketed is likely to substantially increase unless you can prove your travel is deemed essential by the officer according to the temporary emergency executive order.
This may be considered by some to be a form of martial law, but a substantial number of people are NOT listening so far, and in order for our country to get through this pandemic as quickly as possible we must ALL as Americans suffer through some short-term — hopefully four to six more weeks — inconvenience for the greater good of all of us. I think once some citations are given the word will spread like lightning across social media platforms and the issue will resolve itself.
As of today, there are currently over 1,181 positive cases and 19 deaths in Wisconsin. One model that came out today states at the current high rate of spread, by the end of April — five weeks — the state death toll will/could explode to 850 or more. That is an average of 26 fellow Wisconsinites will die from this scourge EVERY day for the next 33 days, this is UNACCEPTABLE! Please stay home and wash your hands frequently and refrain from touching your face, doing those two things will ensure you do not contract the coronavirus. In time we get through this as a nation together.
Jon Nelson,
Lake Geneva
