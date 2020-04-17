Opinion: Government should get tougher on 'Stay At Home' violators

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

People must follow non-essential travel rules.

As I write this on March 30, it may not be seen in the paper until April 8. I am hoping Gov. Evers will strengthen the current stay at home orders sooner rather than later. Every state bordering Wisconsin has similar stay at home orders for non-essential travel.

A majority of the counties in northern Wisconsin are requesting persons with seasonal houses/cabins to not come up, and likely spread the COVID-19 virus. Studies show a person may be asymptomatic thus continuing to unknowingly spread the virus for 7 to 14 days before feeling ill.

I believe Gov. Evers should double the fine to $500 for a violation of the non-essential travel order and STRICTLY enforce it. This means if you have out of state license plates your chances of being ticketed is likely to substantially increase unless you can prove your travel is deemed essential by the officer according to the temporary emergency executive order.