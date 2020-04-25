Opinion: Grateful for friends and neighbors during tough times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

I need to say a big thank you to Laken at the Geneva Inn Hotel in Lake Geneva for being so sweet on the phone when I called April 8 and asked if they could please set aside 68 bags of fresh produce, leftover from their drive thru food drive one day prior, for my low-income senior/disabled housing complex, and if the bags could be available in about an hour.

She took my name and said she needed to put me on hold to ask the guys in the kitchen, who quickly agreed. Upon arrival I was happy to be greeted by the familiar face of an old friend, Abel, an executive chef at the Grandview Restaurant.

Also, a big thank you to Pidge Peters, and a second female driver, for volunteering their vehicles in which Abel, and Chad, an additional Grandview Executive Chef, made several trips loading up the bags in every available space of both vehicles.

A special thank you to Raymond Hubbard, for without his loaning to me his phone, the night before, to activate my phone, I would not have been able to call Geneva Inn with this food request, and then coordinate the second vehicle in the time available for both driver volunteers.

Every one of my neighbors who answered their doors and accepted food were pleasantly surprised and thankful for the gift.