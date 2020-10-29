Opinion: Hate and fear leading America toward Nazi thinking

To the editor:

My parents grew up in a small farming community in Croatia and immigrated in 1956. They were 13 in 1941 when the Nazis invaded. My parents told me stories about the Nazis — two Jewish families lived nearby who were soon hauled away. In neighboring Germany, in the 1920s and 30’s, the prevailing thinking was that the Nazis could be controlled and/or it wouldn’t get that bad.

Times were tough in post WWI Germany — people needed food, housing and jobs. The easy route to power for an aspiring leader would be to blame the “other." It was those Jews, the Nazis said. It’s their fault.

I never imagined Americans would fall for that type of thinking but here we are — it’s those darn Muslims, Hispanics, Black Lives Matter people, demonstrators, the press. It’s their fault, says Trump. We need a wall, deportations, military intervention, etc. It’s always a problem created by the “other."

We are pointed in the same direction as Germany was. We’re already caging children, seeing voter suppression and investigating political opponents. What next? Throw them out a window or poison them like in Russia? Our voting public needs to reject hate and fear. Let’s reject authoritarianism and keep our democracy.

George Wen,

Delavan