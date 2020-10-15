Opinion: Heartbroken by kayak stolen from lakefront

To the editor:

I considered myself fortunate to pay for a spot at the west end of Library Park to store my kayak. In 2016, I purchased a 12-foot green Wilderness Pungo kayak locally from Clear Water Outdoor. The next year, a spot opened at Library Park. To say I was thrilled is an understatement. Not having to transport my kayak to and from my home each time I wanted to go paddling was such an asset.

All of that recently changed when I realized someone had stolen my kayak. Bolt cutters would have been needed to remove the two locked cables which secured my kayak to the provided rack. As the lone caregiver to an elderly relative, getting out on the water was such a serene break. A current replacement kayak costs just under $1,000, which is money I simply do not have.

I only have one word to whomever thought they were justified in stealing someone else’s property — karma.

Carolyn Davis,

Town of Geneva