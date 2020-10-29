Opinion: If you want a better life, go to the polls and vote

To the editor:

In the last five presidential elections, 2000-2016, the voter participation has ranged from 50.3% to 57.1% of Americans. This number is way too low for a growing participatory democracy. One could say that these numbers may indicate an unhealthy environment for our type of democracy.

With these historical numbers in mind, if you live in a small town of 1,700 folks, chances are that 850 of your neighbors will vote. Will you be one of those 850?

If your community is close to 8,000 residents, chances are that only 4,000 of you will be voting. Will you be one of those 4,000?

Let us go bigger. If you live in a city whose population is close to 65,000, you may be looking at only 32,500 residents voting this Nov. 3.

One observation may be that about 50% of us feel that our own personal lives, are more important than taking 10 minutes out of one day to say “HEY, that’s who I want to be in charge.”