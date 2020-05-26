Opinion: Illinois visitors should stay home during pandemic

CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

To the editor:

I am a long-time Lake Geneva resident. I am writing to plead to all Illinois residents to please, please follow your governor's stay at home order and not come to Wisconsin or to your second homes. Illinois has the fourth largest caseload of COVID in the U.S. and the cases in my county are growing, concentrated in places where Illinois residents have second homes.

I drove through downtown Lake Geneva last weekend and 98 percent — and I am not exaggerating — of the cars had Illinois plates. I won't patronize businesses in my own hometown because of it. Wisconsin state parks in Southern Wisconsin are also seeing huge numbers of Illinois visitation and are in danger of closing again.

We all want to get through this but we each have to do our personal best. Please do your personal best and stay at home, Illinois. Thank you, from Wisconsin residents.

Beth Goeppinger,

Town of Geneva

