Opinion: In the future, we will share stories of loving self-sacrifice

To the editor:
Swaying from the pine tree branch a spinning mini plastic bag summoned me from the grayness of my morning path in Springs Park. Opening the surprise gift, I discovered a pebble-formed tiny person with an attached note: “Someone has been here before you. You are not alone.”
The sound of the whirling branches, the whiffs of the strong pine smell, and the crunch of the pine needles and cones made me linger in the setting and then finish reading the note. “This gift is an Inuit custom.” I finished my day feeling like a tiny but secure strand in a huge unbreakable Web vibrating in the wind.
A few weeks later I was walking in the Delavan Memorial Arboretum. Again, something spinning from a tree branch caught my eye. If was a fire engine red crocheted heart brightened by the sun. Attached was the note: “’Take me! Live the life you’ve imagined.’ Peytonheartproject.” That little bright heart the size of a half dollar is currently hanging on my reading lamp reminding me of a valued young man who committed suicide. It also reinforces that there is a choir of people believing my life is worth living to the hilt. It motivates me to pass on the message.
The third discovery was on Turtle Creek hiking trail. A simple glove, with middle and fourth fingers tucked down, was affixed to another tree branch. This simple “I love you” sign was there for anyone to discover. It made me wonder “What gloves could I use to do that? How can I send that message in other ways?”
Lastly, on the day before Easter our pastor called and invited me to go outside at noon on Easter. He said “At that time, please ring any bell you have as a sign of our unity through the victory of our God of LOVE.” On Easter I went outside at 11:55 carrying the gold colored apple bell that I had received when I retired from teaching. I was all ready to start ringing my bell when from who knows where, I heard a very tiny bell, perhaps a bell from a dog collar, start to ring. My connection to that tiny sound took my breath away. I rang my golden apple and all at once other bells rang; bells in church steeples rang, and ambulance bells rang. I walked around the yard smiling and ringing and feeling an important part of a Love Orchestra.
Years from now, when we hold our great grandchildren on our laps and tell them stories of the Covid 19 pandemic we will share inspiring stories of heroic giants of loving self-sacrifice.
But believe you me, we will also tell in detail these stories of light that broke through cracks in the cave during our isolated sheltering time. We will tell these stories that fused into a north star guiding us to sanity, belonging, and endurance. To all of you in the community doing these and other such kindnesses, thank you.
Dona Palmer,
Delavan
