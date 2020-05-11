Opinion: In the future, we will share stories of loving self-sacrifice

Lastly, on the day before Easter our pastor called and invited me to go outside at noon on Easter. He said “At that time, please ring any bell you have as a sign of our unity through the victory of our God of LOVE.” On Easter I went outside at 11:55 carrying the gold colored apple bell that I had received when I retired from teaching. I was all ready to start ringing my bell when from who knows where, I heard a very tiny bell, perhaps a bell from a dog collar, start to ring. My connection to that tiny sound took my breath away. I rang my golden apple and all at once other bells rang; bells in church steeples rang, and ambulance bells rang. I walked around the yard smiling and ringing and feeling an important part of a Love Orchestra.