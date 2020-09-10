Opinion: In this crisis, politics and public health do not mix

To the editor:
When a virus driven disease outbreak is first suspected, governments around the world are supposed to take notice. Health experts like those in our Center for Disease Control or National Institute of Health take note and their job is to alert the leaders in their country about any outbreak so that steps can be taken to prevent an epidemic from spreading.
We elect leaders in government at all levels to serve the public good. Among other things, this includes keeping us safe. It is clear from the history of this Covid-19 pandemic that our national leaders did not keep us safe. We have a president who we have learned is incapable of understanding complex matters and wants details condensed down to talking points. This president and many of the aides, appointees, and officials under him dropped the ball. Instead, they passed the problem down to the states and did nothing but offer blame and denial. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 disease was infecting millions around the country to the point where hospitals had no place to treat patients.
The fine art of total denial seems to have propagated down the food chain of elected officials who call themselves Republicans. By the time the US was in its fourth and fifth month of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, our country should have gotten its act together and dealt with this crisis in a sane and scientific manner. States and counties have health departments that keep an eye out for health problems. Governors are supposed to listen to those experts for guidance. The notion that a legislature can vote to override or otherwise negate the emergency powers of such an executive during a public health crisis is totally ridiculous. Governors who do not listen to health experts and presidents who fail to listen to our country’s major health experts should not be reelected.
At our local level, I am appalled at the lack of seriousness that our state representatives and state senator have taken towards steps that can slow the spread of this bug. When Gov. Evers finally issued a statewide mask order, an action that was already done in 31 other states, the Republican leadership in our State Legislature claimed the governor exceed his authority. It is clear that these elected officials do not want to heed health department guidelines and would rather see business continue as usual; letting everyone do as they please in a pandemic. Maybe it’s time to elect new state representatives.
For reasons I still fail to understand, the issue of following health department recommendations or a state order to help control this pandemic has become a political flash point. We don’t elect local officials so that they can make medical decisions. In the 1918-1920 Spanish Flu pandemic, officials in infected areas issued an ultimatum; wear a mask or get fined and sent to a factory to help make more masks.
David G. Yost,
Williams Bay
