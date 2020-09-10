Opinion: In this crisis, politics and public health do not mix

To the editor:

When a virus driven disease outbreak is first suspected, governments around the world are supposed to take notice. Health experts like those in our Center for Disease Control or National Institute of Health take note and their job is to alert the leaders in their country about any outbreak so that steps can be taken to prevent an epidemic from spreading.

We elect leaders in government at all levels to serve the public good. Among other things, this includes keeping us safe. It is clear from the history of this Covid-19 pandemic that our national leaders did not keep us safe. We have a president who we have learned is incapable of understanding complex matters and wants details condensed down to talking points. This president and many of the aides, appointees, and officials under him dropped the ball. Instead, they passed the problem down to the states and did nothing but offer blame and denial. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 disease was infecting millions around the country to the point where hospitals had no place to treat patients.