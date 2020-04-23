Opinion: Just watch Trump, and the choice is clear

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

I say the election is happening now, because we as Americans are currently deciding, one by one who we want to lead us out of this mess.

The Trump Campaign thinks that the election is November 3, 2020. The Democrat Party thinks that the election for the President of these United States is November 3, 2020. But in all reality, we are currently deciding the Nov. 2020 Presidential Election as we speak.

The families of the 13,000+ American deaths (60,000 projected) are certainly deciding who should be in charge next year.

The nurses and doctors throughout this country, in every hospital, are deciding who they want to lead them out of this mess.

The younger to middle age Americans who are watching their older aged parents and grandparents being subjected to the C virus are currently deciding who they want to be President of the USA.

The independent voters, who usually are the deciding group in most elections, are evaluating who should represent us going forward.

So, as you can see, we are currently electing the next President of the United States.