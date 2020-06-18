Opinion: Justices showed bias in removing state's virus protections

To the editor:

Based on New York Times data, there were 42 states that were under state-mandated Stay at Home orders at one point. Michigan is also a state where the state legislature may sue their Democratic governor over a Stay at Home order. Unless the Michigan State Supreme Court overturns the Michigan governor’s order, our state will go down in history as the only state where state mandated emergency orders have been overturned. That is a piece of history that we are going to regret forever.

It is not unusual for a legislative branch to have different opinions from the person sitting in the governor’s seat. What is unusual is when legislators ask the court to interpret the law so that they can reverse the executive branch’s decisions during an emergency. It was also not too surprising that at least four of the five conservative justices would side with the Republican leaders in our state legislature. What was a surprise was the lack of consideration given toward the seriousness of this pandemic and the bias that two of these four justices showed during the hearing when the case was brought before the court.