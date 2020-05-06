Opinion: Lake Geneva should go back to charging visitors to park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: This letter was submitted before the city started charging again for parking.

To the editor:

Upcoming city revenue shortage? While going to the store on Sat. April 18 I drove down Wrigley Drive and saw vehicles from California, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa. I can safely say most if not all of them were not here as an essential worker as stated under Gov. Evers Safer At Home Order, which he just extended for another month.

The majority of them were not practicing proper social distancing. It gave me an idea for incoming Mayor Klein since the outgoing mayor has been choosing to not enforce it for the last 4 to 6 weeks, as I have not seen any citations in the Regional News for non essential worker violations.

I along with other residents I know have adhered to the stay at home order for the most part. I get it, people are bored sitting around their homes all day, I go out for walks a few times a day to break up the monotony, I don't travel across state lines or go to other cities to go grocery shopping or to walk along some other lake shore.