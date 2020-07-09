Opinion: Lake Geneva unsafe without public health precautions

To the editor:

I am quite disheartened that the Lake Geneva alderman voted to not require masks so as to not deter tourists visiting our beautiful lake. Since we do not yet have a vaccine that allows our reopening in a safe way for all, we can only rely on a few tools to stop the spread of the virus.

The consistent social distancing, and the wearing of masks to prevent the respiratory droplets from spreading the virus have proven effective in every other country that has done battle with the COVID-19. Many of these countries are experiencing a zero case rate, and slowly life is returning to normal.

I so want Lake Geneva, and its amazing venues to get beyond our health restrictions, but feel the only way to do so is for everyone to abide by using the tools we have on hand — social distancing and masks in public, when social distancing is not possible.

On a recent visit to Lake Geneva, I was thoroughly appalled by the behavior of the visitors. There was hardly a mask in sight, and the crowds on the street and at the beach did not allow for social distancing. I do not feel safe visiting Lake Geneva, which is my hometown.