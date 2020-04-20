Opinion: Lake Geneva voters clean house, but now what?

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
To the editor:
The last election in Lake Geneva was just a reminder that when elected officials lose touch with the people who elected them they get voted out of office.
A few years ago, the big issue was should Lake Geneva build a four-story parking structure in the middle of town. The Regional News and business people were for it and the taxpayers in the neighborhoods were against it. Most of the letters to the editor were for it, but it failed miserably.
At the time, my friend John Halverson was the editor and he felt those against it were contrarians. Today, John is an alderman and no longer works for the paper. His hands are no longer tied on what he endorses. My questions are will John now be voting with the contrarians and will the house-cleaning continue next year? Congratulations to the five people elected.
Lake Geneva City Hall front entrance Election Day April 7, 2020
After a whirlwind of political debate and legal action at the state level because of the coronavirus outbreak, the polling place at Lake Geneva City Hall opened today with extra signage and traffic controls to prevent people from spreading the virus.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Sign directs voters at entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall
A sign at the front entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall directs voters inside today for the April 7 presidential primary and local municipal and school board elections.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Voter wearing protective mask waits in line to vote
Voter Amy Peterburs Bittner wears a protective face mask to guard against the coronavirus today while waiting in line to cast her vote at Lake Geneva City Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Window panes separate voters from workers
A large plastic window pane in a wooden frame hangs from the ceiling to protect poll workers Joyce Eouhl, seated left, and Carole Sappington, seated right, at the polling place today at Lake Geneva City Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Poll worker sanitizes pens after each use on Election Day
Poll worker Sylvia Paprzyck disinfects pens after they have been used by voters during the April 7 election at Lake Geneva City Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Voters cast ballots at Lake Geneva City Hall
Voters take their turns today at voting booths inside Lake Geneva City Hall during an April 7 election in which precautions are being taken to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Fence separates voters at entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall
An orange portable fence guides voters in and out of Lake Geneva City Hall today for an Election Day that brought many unusual precautions during the coronavirus crisis.
Scott Williams, Regional News
City Clerk Lana Kropf at Lake Geneva City Hall on Election Day
Lake Geneva City Clerk Lana Kropf, left, joins other poll workers in donning face masks today to guard against the coronavirus on Election Day inside Lake Geneva City Hall.
By Scott Williams
National Guard soldier assists with Election Day in Lake Geneva
Signs create separation to guard against coronavirus infections during Election Day today inside Lake Geneva City Hall, including poll worker Jenn Garcia, seated, who was deployed by the Wisconsin National Guard to help with the unusual election.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Charlene Klein backer campaigns outside City Hall
Bill Bearder, a supporter of Lake Geneva mayoral candidate Charlene Klein, carries a Klein campaign sign outside Lake Geneva City Hall today as voters head inside to cast their ballots.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Husband and wife voters exit Lake Geneva City Hall
Christopher Strong, left, and his wife, Nela Strong, wear protective face masks today while exiting Lake Geneva City Hall after voting in the April 7 election.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!