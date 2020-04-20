Opinion: Lake Geneva voters clean house, but now what?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

The last election in Lake Geneva was just a reminder that when elected officials lose touch with the people who elected them they get voted out of office.

A few years ago, the big issue was should Lake Geneva build a four-story parking structure in the middle of town. The Regional News and business people were for it and the taxpayers in the neighborhoods were against it. Most of the letters to the editor were for it, but it failed miserably.

At the time, my friend John Halverson was the editor and he felt those against it were contrarians. Today, John is an alderman and no longer works for the paper. His hands are no longer tied on what he endorses. My questions are will John now be voting with the contrarians and will the house-cleaning continue next year? Congratulations to the five people elected.

Richard Peterson,

Burlington