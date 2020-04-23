Opinion: Lessons to be learned from carpentry adage

To the editor:
I really enjoyed the article in your newspaper dated March 12, 2020, "Another adventure in the woods for this old farm truck," by Chris Hardie.
"Measure twice and saw once." — Anonymous.
I can relate to that. Years ago, my brother-in-law told me, "Measure twice and cut once," when I shared with him the mistakes I made doing carpentry work on my house.
For years, I have carried in my purse a Stanley Power Lock 3-foot measure tape on a ring along with my backup ignition car key.
My grandfather on my father's side was a carpenter, and my father was a mason contractor.
Diane Werschkul,
Lake Geneva
