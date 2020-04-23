Opinion: Lessons to be learned from carpentry adage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

I really enjoyed the article in your newspaper dated March 12, 2020, "Another adventure in the woods for this old farm truck," by Chris Hardie.

"Measure twice and saw once." — Anonymous.

I can relate to that. Years ago, my brother-in-law told me, "Measure twice and cut once," when I shared with him the mistakes I made doing carpentry work on my house.

For years, I have carried in my purse a Stanley Power Lock 3-foot measure tape on a ring along with my backup ignition car key.

My grandfather on my father's side was a carpenter, and my father was a mason contractor.

Diane Werschkul,

Lake Geneva