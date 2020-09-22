Opinion: Let's find out who is causing violence in our cities

To the editor:

As I write this at 3:12 p.m. on Aug. 30, I am listening to the mayor of Portland, Oregon, blaming the president for the unrest and the murder of a Portland citizen last night. If this was not such a tragic occurrence it would be laughable.

Finally after three months of violence, rioting, arson and just plain mayhem in these democratically run cities for decades, they along with all of the self-proclaimed "orators of truth" in the mainstream media are running videotaped loops of violence in these cities — all of a sudden, I wonder why?

I never thought I would see Joe Biden out of his basement prior to the election. I still think he will back out of the debates, we will see. I know why they have suddenly changed their tune and have decided to cover the violence, it is because their democratic focus groups and polls are telling them that the majority of Americans are just plain fed up with all the civil unrest.

They were calling the last day of his convention a super spreader event, really, 1,000 people most of which were tested for Covid. The next day was the 57th anniversary of MLK's march on Washington which drew a crowd of, by my guess, at least 10,000 to 20,000 people — that should have been labeled a supercalifragilistic spreader event by the MSM.