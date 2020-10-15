 Skip to main content
Opinion: Liberals are responsible for 'butchered' babies

To the editor:

The liberal Democrats are blaming President Trump both on TV and in letters to the editor for the over 200,000 deaths from Covid-19. 

If President Trump is to blame for these deaths, then the liberal Democrats have to admit they are responsible for the deaths of not 200,000, but millions of babies butchered and discarded in the garbage by their support of liberal judges being nominated and confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Walt Anderson,

Lake Geneva

