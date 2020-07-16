Opinion: Lifelong Republican rethinking the state of politics

To the editor:

The other night I was laying in bed and all of a sudden I realized that all this time I had things all wrong. I have been voting Republican all my life but now I think I'm going to be a Democrat.

I just recently turned 65 and am now on Medicare. I have a hip replacement scheduled later this month and a heart procedure scheduled in the fall and the beautiful thing is it is only costing me about $280 a month. Now I can see what Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, AOC and the rest of them are actually trying to do.

Now that I am on the taxpayer's dime, I want more free stuff. All these years I've worked, paid my taxes, never went on unemployment and never got anything I didn't pay for. Boy did I make a mistake. I think that the government needs to raise the tax rate to say 70% or even 80%. Heck, I don't have to worry about taxes anymore.

1. Anyone who doesn't want to work shouldn't have to and they should get $2,000 a month.

2. Every person should receive $250 a month for food.

3. Every person should have free healthcare without any out of pocket expenses which means no Medicare Supplement Insurance cost or Part B cost.