Opinion: Lifelong Republican rethinking the state of politics

To the editor:
The other night I was laying in bed and all of a sudden I realized that all this time I had things all wrong. I have been voting Republican all my life but now I think I'm going to be a Democrat.
I just recently turned 65 and am now on Medicare. I have a hip replacement scheduled later this month and a heart procedure scheduled in the fall and the beautiful thing is it is only costing me about $280 a month. Now I can see what Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, AOC and the rest of them are actually trying to do.
Now that I am on the taxpayer's dime, I want more free stuff. All these years I've worked, paid my taxes, never went on unemployment and never got anything I didn't pay for. Boy did I make a mistake. I think that the government needs to raise the tax rate to say 70% or even 80%. Heck, I don't have to worry about taxes anymore.
1. Anyone who doesn't want to work shouldn't have to and they should get $2,000 a month.
2. Every person should receive $250 a month for food.
3. Every person should have free healthcare without any out of pocket expenses which means no Medicare Supplement Insurance cost or Part B cost.
4. Anyone who wants to go to college can and it should be free of charge.
5. The U.S. should open the borders and let anyone who wants to come here in. Give them free everything and let them vote. What the heck, the more the merrier.
6. The government should also get rid of every monument and replace them with statues of Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer, Nadler, Swalwell, etc., etc. Let's get into the 21st century and give credit where credit is due. We won't need to worry about anyone destroying them.
Last but not least, we need to get rid of all the police. The CHOP in Seattle worked so well that I thought it was Woodstock all over again. No police needed there!. I almost got in my car and headed west for the Summer of Love.
Looks like Biden is a lock, as long as he can remember his name.
Mike Lindsey,
Town of Geneva
