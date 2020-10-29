Opinion: Loss of Obamacare not as scary as you might think

To the editor:

Democrats use “preexisting conditions” to scare voters. Biden did the same, claiming 100 million people with preexisting conditions will lose health care without the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Here are the facts: Medicare and Medicaid cover about 1/3 of the population, regardless of preexisting conditions.

For 160 million Americans with employer sponsored insurance the HIPPA Act of 1996 guarantees coverage portability regardless of preexisting conditions.

An Obama Administration’s report showed only 2.7% of an estimated 130 million people with preexisting conditions gained insurance through the ACA.

That would be 3 not Biden’s claimed 100 million. Nonetheless, for them protection must be established.

This summer Republican senators introduced the “Ensuring Coverage for People with Preexisting Conditions Act” amending HIPAA to guarantee availability of coverage in the individual or group market without discrimination based on pre-existing conditions. The legislation is now in committee.