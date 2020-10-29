Opinion: Lost cellphone returned by kind strangers

To the editor:

There are still so many good people out there. Last Wednesday we enjoyed lunch at Chuck's in Fontana and afterward went for a walk on the beach. We left for home around 2 and didn't get far when my phone rang. One of our neighbors told us a lady in Fontana had my husband's phone and had been calling people on his contact list to let him know. We didn't even know the phone was missing. A quick call confirmed Tasha, a waitress at Gordy's, had the phone. A man had picked it up off the street and had given it to her. Two good Samaritans in one day. She wouldn't take any reward. We are seniors and so appreciated the kindness of strangers.