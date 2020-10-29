Opinion: Many reasons to consider differences in this election

To the editor:

This election will determine if we continue on the path of freedom envisioned by our forefathers or take a turn toward more government control and socialism.

Will we continue with low taxes and sensible regulation that created the lowest unemployment in history for women, minorities and veterans prior to coronavirus? Or will we embrace more regulation and higher taxes forcing job creators to move overseas? Continue to see wages rise or a retreat to stagnant wages?

An administration that supports our police or one that wants to defund or divert funding for police resulting in fewer police on our streets? A coronavirus plan with multiple vaccines and widespread testing while keeping our nation’s economy on the road to recovery? Or a one-size-fits-all nationwide mask mandate and shutdown of our economy?

A healthcare system where you choose your physician and people with pre-existing conditions are protected or a move to government run healthcare? Continue to protect the environment while protecting American business or will we embrace global agreements crippling American interests? Continue energy independence while we exploring all forms of energy or move toward the elimination of fracking and fossil fuels?