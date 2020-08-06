Opinion: Maybe the virus is here to teach us something

To the editor:

If you ever pondered the idea that things happen for a reason, then we should ask ourselves, “Why is humanity now facing this virus?” Is there more to learn from it beyond developing new treatments, vaccines and social protocols to stop transmission?

This insidious virus which can be spread by anyone even if they don’t show symptoms is forcing each of us to not only ask questions, but to demonstrate our individual answers on a global scale.

We are learning that what happens on the other side of the world, affects us. We are all interconnected.

But I believe there is a deeper, more important issue at hand. The virus is forcing us to look at how much we care about others. Others defined as not just friends and family, but complete strangers. They include those of other races, religions, and cultures living in other towns, states and countries whom we compete against economically for jobs, tourism revenues, technology and natural resources.

Religions have been humanity’s designated teacher of morality. Without digressing into theological dogma, their primary responsibility is to teach us how to love one another, create harmony, reduce fear and division. As I look at the world, they, and us, have more work to do, especially in American communities.