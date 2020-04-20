Opinion: Media are failing to ask questions on virus

Opinion: Media are failing to ask questions on virus

{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Where is the news media during this pandemic? On a national, state and local level, media has gone to sleep. Bad data, poor modeling and overestimates of COVID-19 severity have plagued this disaster.

At first, the goal of “Safer At Home” was to flatten the curve. It’s flattened. Many Wisconsin hospitals have excess capacity and are furloughing workers. The new goal is a vaccine, which may never come. Where are the investigative reporters who should be looking into this moving of the goal post?

TV news has become part of the misinformation machine, producing vapid, self-promoting commercials touting the "Safer At Home" message and reminding us "we are all in this together.” Well, we’re not — they are still working and the rest of us aren’t.

On a local level, what is the media doing to keep us informed? State estimates for COVID-19 have been grossly overestimated. Where is the reporting on this? State and local parks are closed, yet medical professionals tell us getting outdoors and exercising is critical to “flattening the curve” since it keeps the respiratory system strong. Who is questioning this conflict?

The city of Lake Geneva faces a $400,000 deficit. What will it be when this is over? What are our elected officials going to do about it? Who is asking those questions?

The city and the Tourism Commission hired a Riviera events manager. With no revenue coming in from room tax, who is going to pay for this position? Lake Geneva taxpayers? Anyone looking into this? Is it legal for the city of Lake Geneva to close the Shore Path? Did anyone ask?

When will the media stop being the lapdog of the government and political parties and start doing their job?

Local, state and national economies are in free-fall. The mental health of people trapped at home is declining — this is causing deaths as well. Do we only care about people who have COVID-19?

Start doing your job and asking the tough questions. Stop telling us to stay at home. We get it. We want answers, not bumper sticker platitudes.

Bob Kordus,

Lake Geneva

+74 Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics