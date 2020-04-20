Opinion: Media are failing to ask questions on virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

Where is the news media during this pandemic? On a national, state and local level, media has gone to sleep. Bad data, poor modeling and overestimates of COVID-19 severity have plagued this disaster.

At first, the goal of “Safer At Home” was to flatten the curve. It’s flattened. Many Wisconsin hospitals have excess capacity and are furloughing workers. The new goal is a vaccine, which may never come. Where are the investigative reporters who should be looking into this moving of the goal post?

TV news has become part of the misinformation machine, producing vapid, self-promoting commercials touting the "Safer At Home" message and reminding us "we are all in this together.” Well, we’re not — they are still working and the rest of us aren’t.

On a local level, what is the media doing to keep us informed? State estimates for COVID-19 have been grossly overestimated. Where is the reporting on this? State and local parks are closed, yet medical professionals tell us getting outdoors and exercising is critical to “flattening the curve” since it keeps the respiratory system strong. Who is questioning this conflict?