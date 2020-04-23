Opinion: Moving beach road would hurt lake water quality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

Fifty years of arguing. The closure of Big Foot Beach road comes up every five to 10 years. The last time it was brought up for closure and reroute, the emergency services — police, fire and rescue — stated it would take too long to respond by driving around the area reroute in order to respond to a fire or save a life.

A road through the campground would be through mostly swamp and this is state protected property.

Worse, if you close the road and move the boat launch ramp from Lake Geneva, the added congestion would be terrible and dangerous to swimmers. That tiny corner of the lake is already crowded with The Boat House, piers, boat rentals and now the Symphony Bay Club House expected to begin this summer.

How would you keep the drainage of mud from the lagoon from entering the lake? You would create a mini version of Abbey Harbor. An aerial view of Abbey Harbor shows the silt coming out of the dredged inlet. The same would happen to Big Foot Beach where boaters now enjoy beautiful sandy beach area in very shallow water. Unlike Abbey Harbor, where dredging occurs yearly, any dredging near or in Big Foot Beach would ruin the water quality that we all now enjoy.

Lynne DiVincenzo,

Fontana