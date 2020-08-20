 Skip to main content
Opinion: Newspaper should stop publishing deceased judge's photo

To the editor:

While the death of longtime Fontana Municipal Judge David Jensen has been reported a minimum of six times in your newspaper, isn't it about time to let him rest in peace?

Is it really necessary to post his photo time and time again?

Reports indicate that there may be problems related to his management of funds while he was business manager of the Indian Hills Homeowners Association.

There have been no reports verified that Mr. Jensen ever took Fontana village funds during his long career as municipal judge.

The residents of Indian Hills have every right to pursue Mr. Jensen's estate to get funds returned which he may have embezzled from them.

Once again, is it really necessary to continue to print this deceased man's photo in your paper?

Jerry Polek,

Lake Geneva

