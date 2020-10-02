Opinion: Not even God could have stopped the coronavirus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mr Kristoffersen, "Come on Man." In all of your posts, you never ever state any facts about anything. All your posts are nothing but hysterical comments asking or requesting that President Trump resign.

I do not owe anyone's kids a college education. I do not owe anyone a minimum living wage if they do not want to work. I do not owe anyone free healthcare. I do not owe anyone anything so please keep your paws out of my pockets.

Our current president has DONE everything he ran on four years ago and still has a few things that need to be done. For many years we have all wondered how a businessman would be able to run this country. Well, now we know. A whole lot better than career politicians with their hands out or their family looking for the pot of gold. I am willing to see what he can do in the next four years.

All I know is that in five weeks the citizens of the U.S. will vote and choose who will be president for the next four years. If you want me to vote for the other guy, you have to give me solid reasons why. To date, I haven't heard or seen anything that will convince me. Either way, everyone needs to come together and get along.

I was just wondering, is there a basement in the White House where Joe can hide?

Mike Lindsey,

Town of Geneva