Opinion: Not even God could have stopped the coronavirus

To the editor:
This is to the three amigos, Trump haters Perryman, Hanson and Kristoffersen.
Mr. Perryman, "Come on Man." You think the president should be fired for mishandling the pandemic. You are a physician so I am assuming that you are much more of an expert than President Trump, yet you give no insight on how the pandemic should've been handled.
You Dems are so quick to point fingers without offering a solution. Also remember that YOUR President Obama and his sidekick VP Biden failed to restock the critical supplies during their eight years. I think you failed to mention that. Yes the president did invoke the travel ban on Jan. 30, but by then the virus was already implanted in the U.S. No one was going to stop the runaway freight train. Even God couldn't stop it. Also, why never a word about how thousands of people died at the hands of Cuomo, De Blasio and others sending Covid patients to nursing homes?
Mr. Hanson, "Come on Man." Again you call the virus "The Trump Virus." I think your letter failed to acknowledge the virus originated in China and I think after time we'll find out that this was a man made virus. Again, you blame President Trump but not a word about the real villain — CHINA. I know, Trump caused the wildfires in California and Hurricane Sally. How come not a word about all the rioting, looting and burning of our cities across the nation? I'm sure you blame Trump for that also.
Mr Kristoffersen, "Come on Man." In all of your posts, you never ever state any facts about anything. All your posts are nothing but hysterical comments asking or requesting that President Trump resign.
I do not owe anyone's kids a college education. I do not owe anyone a minimum living wage if they do not want to work. I do not owe anyone free healthcare. I do not owe anyone anything so please keep your paws out of my pockets.
Our current president has DONE everything he ran on four years ago and still has a few things that need to be done. For many years we have all wondered how a businessman would be able to run this country. Well, now we know. A whole lot better than career politicians with their hands out or their family looking for the pot of gold. I am willing to see what he can do in the next four years.
All I know is that in five weeks the citizens of the U.S. will vote and choose who will be president for the next four years. If you want me to vote for the other guy, you have to give me solid reasons why. To date, I haven't heard or seen anything that will convince me. Either way, everyone needs to come together and get along.
I was just wondering, is there a basement in the White House where Joe can hide?
Mike Lindsey,
Town of Geneva
