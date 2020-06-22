Opinion: Police protests are just another plot to undermine Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

Anarchy — the state of society where there is no law or supreme power. Total absence or suspension of government, chaos, the utter negation of law and order. And the lunatics are running the asylum. These people first wanted to abolish ICE. Now it's defund and get rid of the police. We are in trouble, people. Whatever they are asking for today, even if they got it, tomorrow it will be something else. Nothing will satisfy this mob. This is a mob, these are riots, and they intend to destroy a lot of property and steal whatever they can as long as they can get away with it. Oh, I know some people really intended all of this to be peaceful protests. That idea has been hijacked by people with a whole other plan. Sadly, they don't even realize they have been used. Or, maybe they do. Where is there a leader in the black community who can reason with the mob?

So, the latest of their "demands" — I really object to demands — is tearing down history; statues, movies, music, and probably burning books, and the list goes on. Freedom of speech is already not allowed if you disagree with them. I, myself, am offended by people being offended by everything. So, who do I complain to? Is there anyone out there with the guts to just say "enough already?" Get over yourselves. Every day we hear about blacks being killed by blacks — where is the outrage then? Don't those lost lives matter?