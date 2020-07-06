Opinion: President Trump has brought devastation to the country

To the editor:

Who’s driving?

We have a runaway train in Washington D.C., and an engineer who does not seem to care that 328 million of us Americans are on board. Our president hasn’t stopped or taken the time to count the 127,000-plus Americans that have fallen off this train.

Who are we to continue to allow this Engineer to be in charge, driving our future? As one American who believes in common sense and direct action, we need to demand that our duly elected president resign his engineering duties and turn this train over to someone who can slow our journey down.

I want off this train now, not sure I can wait until our next stop in November.

I am asking all who are reading this, can you wait until November?

President Trump, do yourself a favor for once and take a quick look at the devastation and carnage that your train has left behind. There are certainly enough bodies on the tracks.

Please resign — now.

Paul Kristoffersen,

Fontana