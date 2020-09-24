Opinion: Questions for a campaign yard sign thief

To the editor:

To the person who stole our “Trump” sign on N1545 Linn Road, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin:

Your parents, children and good friends must be very proud of you. Do you also steal lawn mowers, cars, boats or farm implements? Or would these items stress your storage facilities?

Too bad a patriotic service in our military defending our honest and great nation would be way beyond your integrity.

I guess that emptying a full ballot box or the choices of your trusting fellow Americans would cause you no guilt.

You must be enormously proud of yourself now discovering the facts that up is now down, right is now left, bad is now good, etc.

I would have been quite happy to sit down with you for an honest discussion of the facts of the matter, but realize you, unfortunately, lack the (________) for such confrontation.

You DO know where I live.

D. Thomas Kincaid,

Town of Linn