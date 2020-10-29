Opinion: Racial profiling gets old pretty fast for the victims

To the editor:

I was looking for beer at a Shell gas station in Delevan when I noticed the cashier staring at me. I looked up at him four times and when I kept looking up, he was still watching me. There were other white people in the gas station, but he paid them no mind, because he was so fixated on me.

So finally, I looked at him and I said, “I’m not going to steal anything, man.”

Kate grabbed something to drink and, as we were checking out, I noticed the guy was staring at my pockets. I looked at him and I said, “I didn’t steal anything, and if you’re going to stare at me, don’t make it look so obvious. Not all black people are thieves."

All he could do was stay silent and look down at the counter.

This isn’t the first time I’ve been profiled in a public place, and it probably won’t be the last. It gets very old pretty quickly.

Jermaine Pigee,

Belvidere, Illinois