Opinion: Re-electing Trump would kill health care reform

To the editor:

Millions of Americans will lose their health insurance if President Trump wins in November, and the effects on Americans with pre-existing conditions will be devastating.

I had a pre-existing condition by the time I was 23. I did not realize the implications until various insurance companies rejected my application when I was between school and a job. After graduation, I remained uninsured until I landed a job. Ten years later, I lost a job but I was able to find coverage through my husband’s employer. I was lucky. A lot of Americans are not.

The Affordable Care Act expanded healthcare to millions of Americans, many with pre-existing conditions that priced them out of affordable insurance. People who had been uninsured for at least six months or who had previously been denied insurance coverage now had the opportunity to get insurance. The ACA also reduced the number of Americans filing for bankruptcy because of health emergencies.

If he had his way, President Donald Trump would eliminate the ACA. Pre-existing conditions would no longer be covered, and millions of Americans would lose their insurance. Many Americans would find themselves one medical diagnosis away from financial ruin.