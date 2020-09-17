Opinion: Remember how this Trump virus overtook our nation

To the editor:
U.S. presidents have no more important job than protecting their citizens. President Trump took control of the coronavirus on Jan. 22.
Jan. 22: One case confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “We have it under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
Feb. 26: 58 cases confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “And again, when you have 15 people and within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero, that is a pretty good job we’ve done.”
March 10: 1,300 cases confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “Just stay calm. It will go away.”
March 24: 65,800 cases confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “We begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
April 3: 273,000 cases confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “I said it was going away and it is going away.”
Sept. 3: 6,150,000 cases confirmed, U.S.A., 186,000-plus deaths, U.S.A.
Between the last seven days of March and the first three days of April, cases increased by 206,000 in just 10 days and President Trump said Covid-19 was going away. Since that April day, Covid cases have grown by nearly 5.9 million. President Trump announced in the third week of April American deaths might rise to 50,000-60,000. We are now triple that number and counting.
Currently, 1,000 Americans die each day of Covid-19. The sad irony of the Trump virus is other countries are testing their vaccines in the United States because of our overabundance of cases.
Jerry Hanson,
Elkhorn
