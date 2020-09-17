Opinion: Remember how this Trump virus overtook our nation

To the editor:

U.S. presidents have no more important job than protecting their citizens. President Trump took control of the coronavirus on Jan. 22.

Jan. 22: One case confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “We have it under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”

Feb. 26: 58 cases confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “And again, when you have 15 people and within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero, that is a pretty good job we’ve done.”

March 10: 1,300 cases confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “Just stay calm. It will go away.”

March 24: 65,800 cases confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “We begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

April 3: 273,000 cases confirmed, U.S.A. Trump: “I said it was going away and it is going away.”

Sept. 3: 6,150,000 cases confirmed, U.S.A., 186,000-plus deaths, U.S.A.