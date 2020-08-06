Opinion: Remember JFK's plea when casting your vote

To the editor:

George Floyd was a terrible example of police brutality by that officer, and abetting and sheer complacency by other officers. We all also are aware of the non-violent protesters of Floyd's death. But we should also address the issue of mob looting, burning, destroying private property and assaulting citizens and police. On and on it goes.

Now certain groups and individuals think it would be a good idea to "defund" thus to eliminate police departments.

What a brilliant concept. Just think what we'd save money on — money which, of course, will be funneled elsewhere. No 911 center, police departments, fire departments and EMTs. Why fire and EMTs? Well, police also respond to all fire calls for traffic and crowd control, and in some areas of some cities, EMTs have been assaulted or shot at responding to a 911 call. EMTs and firefighters are reluctant to enter those areas without police protection and hospitals, large sports events and many other venues require security presence.

Use your vote this election. Don't be complacent if you want to remain free. Inform yourself about communism and socialism and decide if that's how you want to live and your children, and grandchildren.