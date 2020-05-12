Opinion: Remember other small businesses hit hard in this crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

As we watch on the news of late regarding small businesses being hit hard during this time, it seems to be trending to focus on only the well-known small businesses out there — coffee shops, bakeries, salons/spas, small mom-and-pop stores and eateries — as rightly so, they contribute a lot.

However, one staple we are forgetting are the lesser knowns such as pet groomers, yoga studios, massage therapy.

As a licensed massage therapist in Twin Lakes, my business — CCM Massage Therapy — was greatly affected. Having been closed for over a month, and now with the extended Stay At Home order until May 26, it appears my business will stand to lose more.

Though, for us small, single-person business, we were not able to get loans and are still waiting to see if we can get unemployment, as Wisconsin has not got that part up and running yet.

What are we do? I am bringing this to the attention of everyone out there, as we suffer in some cases more than others. Our business are not clothes, food or necessary items such as those, but we are essential to the well being of everyone for stress and pain relief. Please share and let everyone know that we matter, too.

Christine Gerling,

Genoa City