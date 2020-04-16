Opinion: Republican cowards jeopardize lives to win elections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

In attempting to describe my reaction to the activities of state Republicans and their approach to our upcoming election, several words came to mind: Outrage. Disgust. Anger.

One word that did not come up: Surprise.

The actions of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are entirely in keeping with the character of the GOP at both the state and national level. They realize that, in a contest where more people can vote, they will lose. Donald Trump stated that “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again” if voting reforms are enacted.

Thus, it is in their interest to limit participation in any way they can.

This demonstrates the essential cowardice of GOP leadership.

The truly sickening part is the calculus Vos and Fitzgerald are applying to this election: How many lives are worth sacrificing to keep a conservative judge on the state Supreme Court?

Their actions in this sad chapter of Wisconsin history tell us their answer.

Whatever it takes.

John Perryman,