Opinion: Republican ideas on police reform on weak and watered down

To the editor:

Mr. Goebel begins his letter by attempting to inflame his message to a certain base by citing riots in Portland and gun deaths in Chicago. There were riots in Portland and days of peaceful protests, too. I wasn’t there but I saw both on the news. I also heard the local officials demand that the private mercenary-type police leave their city so the local law enforcement could do their jobs. Also, Chicago, like other major cities around the country, has a history of high gun-related deaths. If Mr. Goebel would like to start a conversation about guns and the NRA’s complicity in this national crisis, that would be welcomed and timely.

As far as the legislation proposed by Republican senators on protecting us by reforming police policies, the real reason Democrats didn’t support it was because the Dems wanted real reforms with real consequences — not the weak and watered-down ideas proposed by the Republicans. Starting a registry of cops with tagged instances in their background is a start, but not enough.