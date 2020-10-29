Opinion: Republicans have no plan to combat public health crisis

To the editor:
How has Trump handled the Covid? Of all 214 countries and territories in the world, the U.S.A. ranks No. 1 in the number of dead, No. 1 in active cases, No. 1 in serious cases, No. 11 in cases per million, No. 10 in deaths per million. Someone who HAS done a good job, followed ALL medical advice? Taiwan. The U.S.A. has a death rate of 663 per million. Taiwan's is 0.3. South Korea's death rate is 8. Japan: 13. New Zealand: 5, Australia: 35, Germany: 116, Denmark: 115, Austria: 94, Finland: 62, Norway: 51, Canada: 254. (worldometers.info/coronavirus). They, and hundreds of others, did far BETTER.
None of those countries had more information or had it sooner than the USA. None. Trump has done worse than 95% of the world's leaders. Figures don't lie. Trump does.
The latest claim: The problem is the “Democrat" states. Here's the list of the 13 worst states for Covid-19, in order of cases per million people — Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, South Dakota, Iowa, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona, Arkansas, South Carolina and Texas. Find a “Democrat” state.
Our governor is trying to issue rules to slow the spread of Covid. The Legislature is not in session. The Republicans are complaining that the governor should get approval for those rules, which can be done only if the Legislature is in session. The Republicans refuse to come back. They're using the crisis to play politics with people's lives. We're dying.
The most recent full day's statistics have Wisconsin with the fifth most new cases of any state in the nation. But it's worse than that; the four states with a few more cases are all far larger. New cases per million puts Wisconsin at No. 1. We have 471 new cases per million from our 2742 cases. Texas has 115 cases per million, California 79, Illinois 229, and Florida 130. Our death totals aren't that high – YET. Deaths always lag infections; Covid takes a while to kill.
Recently, Trump claimed Covid wasn't as bad as claimed, because “the Flu kills 100,000 people a year." The last time that was true was 1918. And the flu deaths are estimated from “excess mortality." We have about 220,000 dead from Covid-19 so far, and if we used “excess mortality” to calculate the total we'd be well over 300,000 and perhaps over 400,000.
If someone isn't performing, you remove them. We ought to DO THAT. I am DONE voting for someone because of their party. I don't see a single Republican who deserves my vote. They should all be replaced, and if the Democrats who replace them don't do the job, then THEY should be canned. I'm sick of lying and games. DO YOUR JOB OR BE GONE.
If you think the Republicans have been doing anything good for you, you're not facing the facts. If you think the Democrats are “Socialists” or “Marxists," you've been deceived. IT'S TIME TO CLEAN HOUSE. Republicans are literally killing us.
Bruce Tonkin,
Delavan
