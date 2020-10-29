Opinion: Republicans have no plan to combat public health crisis

The most recent full day's statistics have Wisconsin with the fifth most new cases of any state in the nation. But it's worse than that; the four states with a few more cases are all far larger. New cases per million puts Wisconsin at No. 1. We have 471 new cases per million from our 2742 cases. Texas has 115 cases per million, California 79, Illinois 229, and Florida 130. Our death totals aren't that high – YET. Deaths always lag infections; Covid takes a while to kill.

Recently, Trump claimed Covid wasn't as bad as claimed, because “the Flu kills 100,000 people a year." The last time that was true was 1918. And the flu deaths are estimated from “excess mortality." We have about 220,000 dead from Covid-19 so far, and if we used “excess mortality” to calculate the total we'd be well over 300,000 and perhaps over 400,000.

If someone isn't performing, you remove them. We ought to DO THAT. I am DONE voting for someone because of their party. I don't see a single Republican who deserves my vote. They should all be replaced, and if the Democrats who replace them don't do the job, then THEY should be canned. I'm sick of lying and games. DO YOUR JOB OR BE GONE.