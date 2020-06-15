Opinion: Republicans lack any plan to combat coronavirus

To the editor:
We have had 7,328 new COVID-19 cases since the Wisconsin Supreme Court gave the GOP legislature the authority they requested to manage the pandemic. There have been no plans nor proposals put forth by Vos and Fitzgerald since accusing Gov. Evers of abusing his authority to combat COVID-19. All of these new cases allow for the spread of the infection.
It appears there is no requirement that those infected must be quarantined nor that self isolation should occur. There has been no increased emphasis on masking and social distancing nor other protective measures since a compliant Supreme Court gave Vos and Fitzgerald the power they sought.
The goal of testing is to produce an objective truth about the prevalence of the virus in a given city and state so wise policy decisions can be made. What are the policy decisions that the GOP controlled legislature has made to protect the rest of Wisconsin from these soaring numbers of infected persons? Undoubtedly tests are going to find more infections and we are increasing testing as we should. What will the GOP leaders put in place to safeguard the rest of us from the coronavirus as more Wisconsinites increasingly test positive? We need protective leadership during this crisis. Where is it?
Jerry Hanson,
Elkhorn
