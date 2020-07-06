Opinion: Republicans show they are incompetent and corrupt

To the editor:

The ongoing efforts of the Trump administration to have the U.S. Supreme Court abolish the ACA in the face of a pandemic again reveal the corrupt and inadequate response to health issues by the GOP.

This lawsuit, brought forth by several GOP state Attorneys General — including former Wisconsin AG Brad Schimel — essentially states that, once the individual mandate was removed from the law, the entire law became invalid.

In previous efforts to abolish this law, the president indicated there would be a "beautiful" replacement, also stating that he would always protect those with pre-existing conditions.

Of course, this was not the truth.

We have seen a similar approach by the Wisconsin GOP leadership in their suit against the Evers administration abolishing statewide guidelines for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of the merit of their legal reasoning, the lack of an alternative plan is now contributing to increasing illness in our state.

It is abundantly clear: The GOP is not only uninterested in our welfare, their approach is incompetent.

John Perryman,

Williams Bay