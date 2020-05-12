Opinion: Second sidewalk sale to help rebound

To the editor:
Now is the time to be proactive regarding post lockdown. Now is the time to put plans together so they are ready for action at the earliest possible time.
With this in mind, I have a proposal. Lake Geneva has always allowed two sidewalk sales per year. I propose the town allows any merchant who cares to participate, to conduct sidewalk sales every weekend beginning Memorial Day weekend and extending through Oktoberfest. I also propose the City waive any permit fees to the restaurants who currently pay for tables and chairs for outside dining for the same time period.
This proposal will accomplish four key items in the restoration of the Lake Geneva downtown financial prospects:
1. Obviously the attraction of residents and visitors who like to walk the sidewalks for fun, festivity and most importantly, affordable attractions which will inaffect
2. All the merchants to try to recoup losses from the lockdown, which will
3. Allow the merchants to recall their staff and even perhaps look at hiring additional summer help. This will restore thousands of badly needed jobs in Lake Geneva downtown area.
4. Lastly, for many who will really be concerned with current social distancing guidelines, this provides the ability to shop and purchase in the outdoors without even entering a store, if that is a concern to them.
This proposal will note create the mass of residents and visitors we have seen in the past, however, in this health climate that is not a bad thing. It is another tool for the merchants to use beyond whatever promotional plans they may currently have in mind.
This proposal will create additional income to the downtown area, while still allowing for the health concerns that will certainly still exists.
For the businesses who cannot or will not participate in sidewalk sales, this proposal will still benefit them merely by increased foot traffic by the merchants who do participate. For some businesses, this proposal is an opportunity to restore some normalcy to their trade. To others, unfortunately, this may be their last chance to survive finanically.
Basically, the downside is zero. The upside will bring residents and visitors to the sidewalks again, restoring thousands of jobs. Perhaps even creating new jobs. Retaining Lake Geneva's image as a destination. Possibly, the most important upside being the optimism restored and morale boosting created during these grim times.
I will be presenting this proposal to the City Council and Mayor Klein at the earliest appropriate time. However, I'm releasing this proposal publicly now to get help from residents and visitors to Lake Geneva. Any comments, opinions, ideas or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. The input from residents is crucial. Anyone can contact my Facebook page or email me at Bobsbeachshack@gmail.com. I look forward to your help.
Our goal for all is the same. Make Lake Geneva a shining example of how a small town not only comes back from a crisis, but comes back in a big way.
Let's get ready to rock 'n' roll.
Bob Lee
Lake Geneva
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!