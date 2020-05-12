Opinion: Second sidewalk sale to help rebound

This proposal will note create the mass of residents and visitors we have seen in the past, however, in this health climate that is not a bad thing. It is another tool for the merchants to use beyond whatever promotional plans they may currently have in mind.

This proposal will create additional income to the downtown area, while still allowing for the health concerns that will certainly still exists.

For the businesses who cannot or will not participate in sidewalk sales, this proposal will still benefit them merely by increased foot traffic by the merchants who do participate. For some businesses, this proposal is an opportunity to restore some normalcy to their trade. To others, unfortunately, this may be their last chance to survive finanically.

Basically, the downside is zero. The upside will bring residents and visitors to the sidewalks again, restoring thousands of jobs. Perhaps even creating new jobs. Retaining Lake Geneva's image as a destination. Possibly, the most important upside being the optimism restored and morale boosting created during these grim times.