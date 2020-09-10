Opinion: Senator Johnson shameful for courting foreign interference

To the editor:

Ron Johnson, our senator in Wisconsin, has completely done what President Trump was doing last year.

As a U.S. senator, he is soliciting help and info from Russian supported Ukrainians in order to disparage former Vice President Joe Biden — foreign interference.

My question for Sen. Johnson: What is he doing to help all of us with this deadly virus? Has he chosen to assist any of the out of work employees here in Wisconsin? No.

Has Sen. Johnson displayed any leadership in assisting with helping states with the added costs of this Covid virus? No.

Should his energies and activity be centered on our children this fall entering schools in Wisconsin? Yes.

Did anyone of us ask or expect Ron Johnson to spend his time using his office to assist President Trump in his type of illicit campaign strategy? No.

What has President Trump promised Sen. Johnson for this questionable behavior?

True Republicans must admit that Johnson’s energies need to be spent on serving us, his constituents, not using his office to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 campaign. This action is truly shameful.