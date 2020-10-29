Opinion: Send Democrats to Madison to stop GOP obstructionism

To the editor:
Long before my wife and I moved to Wisconsin, the state struck me as being run very well. The statewide network of University of Wisconsin campuses was well known and the state supported our schools at all levels. I also remember driving on roads that were actually in better shape than some neighboring states.
The state was always known for excellence in education, outdoor recreation, and environmental consciousness. Our area in particular is also home to some excellent medical centers, clean lakes, and a very old and very famous part of scientific history, Yerkes Observatory. Yes, astronomy is a science. Medicine is a science, and keeping our lakes clean is a science. Why are so many of our elected officials ignoring science and the need to keep our state and us in good shape?
For reasons that are far too complicated to cover here, our state has ended up locked in gridlock — with a Democratic governor that was duly elected by the voters of this state and a majority in the State Assembly and State Senate continually trying to accomplish one thing; block our governor from doing his job. This mindset is due to millions of dollars in out of state money being poured into campaigns that would elect Republican candidates that would favor the states most powerful special interests. Some might say it’s just politics.
This year, a global pandemic is raging and various areas of the US are not faring well. Wisconsin is now among the major hot spots in the country for Covid-19 infections. Our governor has repeatedly tried to do his job and issue health orders that are designed to protect the public. Has he had any help from the state legislature? No. Many of our state’s Republican elected officials have acted in pure defiance of recommended health policy and instead side tracked what our governor was trying to do.
In Colorado, where we have a second home, facing Covid-19 is a serious business. Local authorities are enforcing heath orders for serious violations.
Here in WI, there are far too many cases where health orders have been abused and nothing is done about it. Guess which state is doing better? It’s easy to check online for the answer.
The way to fix this problem is to elect new representatives in our State Assembly. Elizabeth Lochner-Able is running for a seat in District 31. Dr. Katherine Gaulke is doing the same in District 32.
They are running because the incumbents in those districts have done nothing to help us during this disastrous period in the state’s history while their party’s leaders are supporting steps to make it worse. It’s not just Wisconsin or the U.S. The whole freaking world is under attack by this crazy virus. Let’s start here and elect these very well educated and very able women to the State Assembly. We have to do this for Wisconsin.
Dave Yost,
Williams Bay
