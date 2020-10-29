Opinion: Send Democrats to Madison to stop GOP obstructionism

To the editor:

Long before my wife and I moved to Wisconsin, the state struck me as being run very well. The statewide network of University of Wisconsin campuses was well known and the state supported our schools at all levels. I also remember driving on roads that were actually in better shape than some neighboring states.

The state was always known for excellence in education, outdoor recreation, and environmental consciousness. Our area in particular is also home to some excellent medical centers, clean lakes, and a very old and very famous part of scientific history, Yerkes Observatory. Yes, astronomy is a science. Medicine is a science, and keeping our lakes clean is a science. Why are so many of our elected officials ignoring science and the need to keep our state and us in good shape?

For reasons that are far too complicated to cover here, our state has ended up locked in gridlock — with a Democratic governor that was duly elected by the voters of this state and a majority in the State Assembly and State Senate continually trying to accomplish one thing; block our governor from doing his job. This mindset is due to millions of dollars in out of state money being poured into campaigns that would elect Republican candidates that would favor the states most powerful special interests. Some might say it’s just politics.