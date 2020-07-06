Opinion: Support businesses that require customer face masks

To the editor:

I’m writing to object to the headline of an article that appeared in the Lake Geneva Regional News on Sunday, June 28.

The headline: "Stores losing customers by requiring customers to wear face masks."

The article cites a few examples of unhappy customers. It also mentions the fact that many, if not most customers are happy to comply with mask-wearing rules.

Your headline is dangerous and misleading. Maybe a headline such as "Lake Geneva stores practicing safety rules help fight the spread of COVID despite a few customers’ objections" might have been a more accurate and socially responsible choice.

Today, Sunday, June 28, the virus is spreading at an alarming rate — "like a forest fire." Top scientists are saying that this next three-week period is crucial in terms of keeping the virus from getting out of control — a pandemic apocalypse. Many states are shutting down again, going back into lockdown.

All responsible news outlets are shouting the warnings. Last night, on Milwaukee’s Channel 12, two different people from Illinois were interviewed about why they like to come to Lake Geneva. Their answer: Because mask wearing and social distancing are not required.