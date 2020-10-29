Opinion: Take a moment to appreciate America's greatness

To the editor:

I sincerely wish that every middle and high school student and teacher in our great nation would be listening to the Barrett confirmation hearings.

Give every student in our nation's schools an A+ for the course in civics for listening to this so important lesson in why our nation is so unique.

We, all of us Americans, should be so happy and blessed to enjoy citizenship in the best nation in the world.

I am still amazed as to how that special group of citizens could formulate such a perfect union, and so many years ago.

We are so very fortunate.

Tom Kincaid,

Town of Linn